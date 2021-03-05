Liberia: GTMS Restores Liberia's Maritime Image

The pivotal role of Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions Holdings (GTMS Holdings) is highly acknowledged on the backdrop of a recent report from the United States Coast Guard by announcing that it was removing the conditions of entry on vessels arriving from Liberia into United States waters.

These restrictions had been in place since May 2, 2005 due to the fact that Liberia was labelled to be one of the countries not maintaining effective counter-terrorism measures at its ports.

However, according to the report from the US Coast Guard, recent assessments conducted in 2018 by their organization helped determine that Liberia was actively working on maintaining effective anti-terrorism measures in its maritime operations.

"The Republic of Liberia is removed from the list of the Countries Affected in paragraph B of the Port Security Advisory. Therefore, effective immediately, actions required in paragraphs C and D of this Port Security Advisory are no longer required for vessels arriving in the United States after visiting ports in the Republic of Liberia," The U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Advisory (2-20) stated.

In 2018, the Government of Liberia selected GTMS Holdings to become the Exclusive General Managing Agent with the License to implement the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) system in the country's Maritime/Ports system and ensure full compliance in this regard. The CTN is a system that requires Advanced Data Declaration and the full integrity of the data from Shippers (imports & Exports)/Freight Forwarders before Cargo arrives in a country.

This system does not only pre-inform ports of expected cargo and all other security measures but helps them better prepare to scrutinize cargo entering the nation's ports as required by the ISPS Code Part B of the SOLAS Convention.

GTMS Holdings, a UK based company which was first established in 2014 and has created an effective and efficient cargo tracking system virtually interlinking all major ports to a central global database system using a SAAS and physical architecture employing the latest technology, infrastructure and human capacity.

This company was also responsible for the successful introduction and implementation of the CTN System in neighbouring Sierra Leone as the Exclusive General Managing Agent from 2014 to 2019.

The CEO of GTMS Holdings, Mr. Sahr William Ngegba, says "This is great news for not only Liberia but for West Africa as a whole."

Mr. Ngebga, a dynamic entrepreneur of African-British descent with vast experience in the Global Shipping and Logistics industry, says "The potential and future of shipping and maritime industry in Africa is unimaginable."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Thanks to the quantum leap in Industrial digitalisation. We have never been so busy as a company even in the advent of such global pandemic. At the moment, we now have six offices in all the continents and within the next 12 months we will be opening ... further 8 offices in Africa alone and investing tens of millions of dollars, creating thousands of direct employment in Africa, UK and China."

Meanwhile, this decision has saved vessels arriving from Liberia the embarrassment of special security measures upon arrival in the US.

In an interview with local media, Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe emphasized the commitment of the Liberian government to remain compliant with stipulated U.S. counter-terrorism measures and other international protocols governing maritime security.For his part, US Ambassador Michael McCarthy thanked the Liberian government for helping fight terrorism and sanctions violation.

The US diplomat then urged the authorities to continue to take positive steps that would ensure they are compliant with local and international sanctions.