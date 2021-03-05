Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Sets to Inaugurate 1.4 Km Agege Pen Cinema Flyover

5 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is scheduled to flag off the iconic 1.4 kilometre Pen Cinema FlyOver Bridge, Agege, tomorrow, Friday, March 5, 2021.

Recall that the bridge was initially scheduled to be commissioned about last week but was rescheduled due to exigencies.

The Agege Pen Cinema Flyover project started in 2017 under the last administration of Akinwunmi Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu in line with his promise of completing all ongoing projects across the state visited the project site in January 2020 for assessment.

Sanwo-Olu again visited the project site in December 2020 to ensure that all was in order for its commissioning in the best possible time.

The Pen Cinema Bridge is a 1.4km long bridge across Iju-Fagba road and Lagos-Ota road.

Network of Agege pen cinema road comprises of a main road and alternative routes.

The Agege Pen Cinema Bridge is expected not only to ease traffic but also reduce travel time on the road.

It would also help to bring development and improve trade between the Agege community and other surrounding communities.

