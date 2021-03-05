Nigeria: Court Sets Aside Interim Forfeiture Order Made Against Saraki's Assets

5 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday set aside its order of interim forfeiture made against the properties of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Abubakar Saraki, located at 17 and 17A MacDonald Road, Ikoyi.

The judgment came after counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Nnaemeka Omewa, and counsel to Saraki, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), had adopted their respective written addresses for and against the final forfeiture order sought by the EFCC against Saraki's properties.

In its judgment, the court presided over by Justice Mohammed Liman, held that the essence of an interim order of forfeiture is to preserve the property from being dissipated by the suspect.

It noted that the burden is on the applicant, that is the EFCC, to satisfy the court that the properties are proceeds of unlawful or illegal activity under the anti-corruption laws.

The court, however, found that the applicant had in its affidavit in support of its motion for final forfeiture, stated that the properties sought to be forfeited were purchased with a personal loan Senator Saraki obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

It agreed with the respondent's counsel's submission that the burden of proof for final forfeiture is on the preponderance of evidence and that the applicant had failed to show that the monies used to purchase the properties were from the Kwara State Government House account.

It said it was not satisfied that the respondent had paid off the loan used to purchase the property.

The court submitted that the evidence of the transactions presented by the applicant were in respect of transactions made after the respondent had purchased the property and that the proceeds used for the purchase were legal (that is loans).

In the final analysis, the court held that the applicant failed to prove its entitlement to the relief of final forfeiture of the respondent's properties.

It accordingly, dismissed the application and vacated the interim forfeiture order it made on October 21, 2019.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Biden Snubs Buhari in First Calls to African Leaders
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.