South Africa: Have Your Say On Draft Regulation 28 Amendment

5 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Treasury has called on the public to comment on the draft amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the department said, due to technical problems currently being experienced by the Government Printing Works, publication of the Gazette was delayed until 1 March 2021 and backdated 12 February 2021.

"As a result of this delay, comments on the amendments to Regulation 28 will be accepted until 29 March 2021, as indicated in the media statement that was published on 26 February 2021," reads the statement.

Comments are requested with regards to appropriateness of the proposed amendments and the limits in addressing investment in infrastructure. Comments may be sent to Basil Maseko at retirement.reform@treasury.gov.za.

