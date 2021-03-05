Rwanda/Egypt: Iranzi 'Enjoying Football' at Egyptian Club Pharco

Jean-Claude Iranzi, a former forward for local giants APR and Rayon Sports, has said he is enjoying football in Egypt following his move to second division side Pharco FC.

The Rwanda international, who received his last call-up in the national team in 2019, joined Pharco in January after spending six months on loan with Aswan Sporting Club, another Egyptian club.

Iranzi, 30, briefly returned to Rayon in late 2020 after completing his trials at Aswan before he was offered a contract at Pharco.

"I am doing well here, and enjoying my football as a Pharco player this season," he said.

After 14 matches, Pharco top the table with 29 points, four ahead of second-placed Haras El Hodood.

"Despite playing in second-tier, Pharco are a big club and I am loving the challenge. There is no doubt I will learn a lot and improve my game. I have so far featured in four league matches because I delayed getting a work permit, but the progress is encouraging so far."

He further noted that his goal is to help the club earn promotion to the Egypt Premier League next season.

Iranzi was part of the U-20 national team that competed at the 2009 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, held in Rwanda. He had made his senior debut against Morocco the previous year during the 2012 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

At club level, the left-footed winger also featured for SC Kiyovu in Rwanda Premier League, Zesco United in Zambia Premier League and MFK Topvar Topoľčany in Slovakia.