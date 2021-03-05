Tanzania: Gemstone Dealers From Mahenge Brutally Killed At Pande Forests (4)

5 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Many incomprehensible things happened on the night of January 14, 2006, after the three Mahenge gemstone dealers were arrested together with their driver and the police convoy carrying them towards the Pande Forests.

On that evening, the Urafiki OCS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Juma Ndaki had reported to the office as usual. His radio call was on. He was among the security officers who received reports of a cash-in-transit robbery in a Bidco car at around 6pm.

While his officers --- ASP Makelle --- were leaving to follow up on the incident, he remained in office continuing with other duties while waiting for more information about the incident from his team.

He later received a report from ASP Makelle about the incident via his Radio Call; that officers from University police post had arrested four people with a pistol and the money they suspected had been looted from the Bidco's car.

He did not hear well how much money ASP Makelle mentioned whether it was Sh3 million or Sh5 million.

Frantic search by relatives

