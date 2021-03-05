Namibia: Omeya Eye Lively Lions' Crown

BLUE Waters are determined to rediscover the glory days and have made eye-catching recruitments to back up their intentions.

For the imminent transitional season, Omeya have reacquired striker Hendrik 'Ballack' Somaeb, brought in experienced Zambian goalkeeper Sitali Nyambe, defender Macaulay Baloyi Tsandib, Young Warriors' skipper Steven Damaseb as well as promising youngsters Sem 'Ndex' Ndahangwapo, and Malakia Shivute.

But the Birds' stand-out piece of business could yet be securing the services of coach Paulus Shipanga, who led Black Africa to league honours in 2018-19. The club also roped in goalkeeper coach Dankie Hipundjua.

"The ambition is very high, our aim is to win the league and the cup, we mean business this time around, we have been suffering for many years," said club chairman Robert Shimooshili.

The time for being also rans is gone, he added. The Walvis Bay outfit last won the league title in 2004. Their other triumphs were in 1988, 1996 and 2000, while they also claimed the NFA Cup in 1994.

"Blue Waters didn't compete at its best for the past 10 years. Therefore the message and warning must be noted to those teams in Namibia Premier Football League that this season it is not business as usual to obtain points from the Birds nest," said Shimooshili.

BA may have lost their title winning coach, but they are not about to give up their crown on a silver platter, said the club's chairperson Lucky Richter.

The club will make an announcement shortly regarding a "completely new technical team and three vital positions for the anticipated success of the team" that have been filled.

These figures have "a broad spectrum mindset with clear strategic visions, aspirations and ambitions", Richter said.

On the field of play, the Lively Lions are the most successful club in the country and will look to build on the good work of seasons past.

"The club's objective is to be the best and to perform beyond usual. To be the first team to win the first ever Namibia Football Professional League as we are always first with the goodies," Richter boasted.

Both clubs hailed the return of domestic football action, saying it was a relief to the long-suffering players and fans alike.

Having anticipated the news, Blue Waters began preparing two weeks before the NFA announcement this week that the transitional leagues would kick off on 17 April.

Shimooshili likened the absence of the game for the football fraternity to "a calf having lost its mother".

The enthusiasm displayed during training by players and technical personnel is a sight to behold, he said.

"The Blue Waters players are very excited because they will put bread on the table which they could not do due to football infighting and the Covid-19 pandemic," said Shimooshili.

"The return of football means a lot to Blue Waters Sport Club. Soccer is a popular sport code worldwide which brings people together including the Blue Waters family who are hungry to see their Birds on the field of play again."

Richter also welcomed the envisaged restart of organised football in the country.

"This is long overdue. As a football-loving nation Namibians have been craving for local action for far too long," he said.

"Football is not only providing entertainment but it is an industry that affords many people employment opportunities.

"As you know, local teams including BA did not play any football for some time and it was very challenging to run a club in a vacuum. Coaches, players and supporters were all at a standstill and it is extremely difficult to keep them motivated although we are trying our best," Richter explained.

"Also, some supporters were on the verge of giving up on football. Given these numerous challenges brought about by the absence of local football, the return will indeed be very welcome.

"More so the fact that we are aiming for a professional set up. Black Africa Sports Club is determined to maintain the glory days," said Richter.