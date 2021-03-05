Namibia: Transnamib Win Dawson Cup

5 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

TRANSNAMIB Bowling Club made a clean sweep of the titles to beat Windhoek Bowling Club in their annual Dawson Cup competition on Sunday.

TransNamib (TNBC) received some stiff competition from their traditional rivals before going on to win all four categories of the competition. They won the Men's Fours 16-14, the Women's Fours 18-17, the Mixed I competition 27-13 and the Mixed 2 category 21-12.

The Dawson Cup is an annual competition between the two oldest clubs in the country dating back to 1939, with WBC having been established in 1938 and TNBC the following year.

On Saturday TNBC hosted their annual fundraising competition.

The format of the competition focussed a bit more on fun this year and was based on the board game of snakes and ladders, with participants playing three games of six ends. This new fun format made the games very interesting as players often found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

Meanwhile, this weekend will see another annual tournament taking place, between the Shrikes Inland and the Coast. The coast has won the competition for the past few years, but inland are determined to take the honours this year. The competition takes place at the Namib Park Bowling Club in Walvis Bay on Saturday with 48 bowlers participating.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

