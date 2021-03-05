Namibia Mourns Oupapa

5 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

BLUE Waters Sports Club and the Namibia Football Association joined the chorus of tributes to the late Eliphas Oupapa Shipanga, who died in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Few have impacted the country's sport fraternity like he did, Blue Waters said in statement yesterday.

The club said 'Bazooka', as he was affectionately known, was a man of the people who valued and treated all human beings equally, regardless of their social standing.

He went from being a revered player to an accomplished coach, managing some of the biggest teams in the country, including Blue Waters and Tigers FC.

Shipanga also occupied several senior administrative roles at national level, such as serving as the deputy chairperson of the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

"We are saddened by the passing of Mr Shipanga. We will all agree that he was a visionary man who wanted nothing but the best for Namibian sport," Blue Waters chairman Robert Shimooshili said in the statement.

"His guidance and wisdom as one of the Blue Waters elders over the years has helped the club grow from strength to strength. We are grateful to him for the years he spent at Blue Waters. Eliphas Shipanga will always be part of the Blue Waters family," said Shimooshili.

The NFA expressed shock at Shipanga's death, and said his "selfless contribution" helped put the country's football on the map.

"The NFA remembers Mr Shipanga as a true servant of the game of football, and as representing the country brilliantly. The Namibia Football Association is highly indebted to him . . . and wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the entire Shipanga family, Blue Waters FC, and friends."

