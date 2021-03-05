Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Introduces Pay-As-You-Go Music Streaming Services

5 March 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

MTN Rwanda has launched a new music streaming service, MusicTime, that charges by the minute. The pay-as-you-go music streaming service allows customers to access both local and international music content at zero data cost.

MTN customers can download the music app and can buy 120 minutes for around $0.20 or 300 minutes for $0.45. In both cases, the minutes are only valid for a week. The registration process requires customers to input their mobile number, the One Time Password (OTP) and a username to complete registration. The service is exclusive to MTN customers.

MusicTime is new to Rwanda but not to the African market. MTN first launched MusicTime in South Africa in 2019 then shortly after acquired Simfy.

