Namibia: Jennifer Daniel's Murder Accused Granted Bail

THE man accused of murdering Swakopmund resident Jennifer Daniels last November was granted bail of N$10 000 by the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The ruling to release Petrus Nghidimbwasha on bail was delivered by magistrate John Sindano.

Nghidimbwasha stands accused of murdering the 27-year-old mother of three and dumping her naked body at the Vierkantklip area between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund on 25 November 2020.

The accused, who is currently studying at an institution of high learning in Windhoek, was granted bail on condition that he reports at the Windhoek Central Police Station twice a week between 08h00 and 17h00.

Public prosecutor Annakleta Kandjimi informed the court that investigations into the case are yet to be completed. The case was remanded until 31 August.