Namibia: MPs to Consider Amending Constitution

5 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE National Assembly (NA) will this month consider a motion to discuss the possibility of amending constitutional provisions prohibiting civil servants from participating as candidates in national elections.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Elma Dienda, who tabled the motion on Wednesday, said certain provisions of the Constitution seem to be "directly and indirectly discriminating against certain members of society" and violate their right to freely participate in democratic elections.

The specific provisions Dienda is concerned with are Articles 46 and 47 of the Constitution, as well as Section 77 of the Electoral Act of Namibia.

Article 47 of the Constitution specifically states: "No persons may become members of the National Assembly if they: (e) are remunerated members of the public service of Namibia; or (f) are members of the National Council, Regional Councils or Local Authorities."

This includes people employed as members of the defence force, the police, the correctional service, parastatal enterprises, regional councils and local authorities.

Dienda said these provisions are unconstitutional, because they impinge on the rights of Namibians to join the National Assembly without losing their jobs.

"The provision also . . . discriminates against members of the public and civil service, and not against those employed in the private sector," she said.

The PDM was punished by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) during the 2019 NA elections over its reluctance to comply with a directive by the commission to have members who held jobs in the public service resign from their jobs before they could be nominated as NA candidates.

Other political parties, including Swapo, Nudo, and the Rally for Democracy and Progress, which also had members in the public service nominated as NA candidates, complied with the ECN's directive.

Among these candidates were former Oshakati chief executive officer Werner Iita, and councillor Katrina Shimbulu, who were left unemployed after they failed to be elected to the NA.

The PDM was embroiled in court battles last year after the party amended its list of parliamentarians to include people who refused to resign before the elections.

Dienda said the current arrangement puts enormous strain on public and civil servants, as they face the possibility of not only losing their income for more than four months before the swearing in of the new NA, but also of becoming unemployed permanently if they are not elected as members of the NA.

She recommended that candidates should no longer be told to resign from their jobs while having no assurance they would be elected to the NA.

Only after they are duly elected and sworn in as NA members should they be required to resign from their positions, Dienda said.

NA speaker Peter Katjavivi expressed support for the motion and is expected to rule on whether it should be referred to the relevant parliamentary standing committee for further deliberation.

Landless People's Movement parliamentarian Henny Seibeb also supported the motion.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.