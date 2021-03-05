Egypt, Tunisia FMs Hold Talks in Cairo

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held on Thursday 04/03/2021 talks in Cairo with Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman al-Jerandi who is currently visiting Egypt.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed means of boosting bilateral relations as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Libya

Minister Shoukry underlined the importance of intensifying efforts in the upcoming period at bilateral and regional levels in order to restore stability and security as well as face security challenges.

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman al-Jerandi said that both sides agreed on continuing cooperation and coordination concerning various issues of mutual concern.

The talks also tackled relations between Egypt and Tunisia and exploring new fields of cooperation as well as the situation in the region especially in the Mediterranean area, Libya and Africa's Sahel region, he added.