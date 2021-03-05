Nigeria: Govt Extends Workers' Stay-At-Home Directive to March 31

The federal government has further extended the work-from-home directive to all public workers on Salary Grade Levels 12 and below until March 31 as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The directive was contained in a circular issued yesterday by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

In the circular titled 'Stay-At - Home Directive continues,' with reference number: HCSF/3065/VOL.I/83, Yemi-Esan, noted that the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

"Further to the circular No: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/68 dated January 26, 2021, and following the advice of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all officers on SGL 12 and below are to continue working from home till the end of March 2021," the circular said.

While affirming a reduction in the number of reported cases of covid-19, she however stressed that the downward trend needed to be maintained, hence the need for the extension of the work-from-home directive.

She also emphasised the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of covid-19.

Yemi-Esan also enjoined all Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive officers to bring the content of the circular to all concerned and ensure strict compliance.

It would be recalled that the federal government had on December 22 last year restricted civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at home for five weeks.