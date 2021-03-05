Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, Others Lead Pack of 100 Top Women Leaders

5 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's leading social crusader, Ms. Aisha Yesufu, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Mrs. Amina Mohammed and the former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili are among the outstanding women profiled in a biographical compendium on top women leaders in Nigeria to mark the 2021 International Women's Day.

The Nigeria Women Annual: 100 Leading Women is an annual qualitative profiling of phenomenal women in Nigeria who have contributed to the development of Nigeria and the world.

It is a gender-specific biographical compendium that responds to existing gender gaps in Nigeria biographical documentation and leadership.

These profiles would be published in a book and as a pull-out in livesnews.net as the most qualitative and most authoritative up-to-date biographical profile on Nigeria's 100 most inspirational and influential women for 2020.

This biographical compen-dium, which was jointly put together by Profiles & Biographies in collaboration with Gender Perspective, captured stories of women that are meant to inspire women to accomplish more in life.

The Project Director, Kammonke Abam, said: "Coming from a year that was extremely challenging including a global pandemic, which led to the world losing legends, heroes, family and friends, it is imperative that we found new ways to share stories of those have made outstanding accomplishments in a year of extraordinary tumult and disruption.

"Telling the stories of outstanding achievers is part of our new ways of promoting our rich values, thinking about the future, and connecting with each other."

Abam said that the Profiles & Biographies and Gender Perspective have carefully selected these outstanding and Nigerian women who have "broken the glass ceiling", defied the odds, scaled over their limitations, and reached heights that are extraordinary, and through all these, have contributed to shaping our dear country, Nigeria, and immensely contributed to its development.

