Rwanda Premier League Rebrands as Ferwafa Announces Official Sponsor

The Rwanda National League will with immediate effect rebrand to 'Primus National League' after the local football governing body (Ferwafa) announced local brewer Bralirwa Plc as the league's new sponsor for the next four years.

The agreement between both sides was reached and signed on Thursday, March 5, at Ferwafa headquarters in Remera, Kigali.

According to a statement released after the signing, the deal will see Bralirwa become the primary sponsor of Ferwafa and the exclusive beverage sponsor of the topflight league for a period of four years.

When the league resumes this month from a long hiatus due to Covid-19, Bralirwa will effectively get the title rights of the domestic football's top tier and media exposure for their drink brand, Primus.

Ferwafa President, Brig. Gen (Rtd) Jean-Damascene Sekamana, is optimistic that the league sponsor will get returns on their investment.

"We believe that we can make it happen if we join our efforts in promoting both brands in the stadiums and in the digital world," said Sekamana.

On behalf of Bralirwa, Managing Director Merid Demissie noted: "Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to further grow the enjoyment of Rwanda football together. We wish to create experiences that reach many Rwandan football fans and contribute to the development of local football."

While both parties have remained tight-lipped about the value of the deal, it is reported that the sponsorship package is in the region of Rwf640 million, a far less sum compared to what Azam injected in when the Tanzanian pay television company offered $2.35m (about Rwf2.3 billion) in 2015 to sponsor the league for five years.

The broadcasters, however, terminated the deal three years later, accusing Ferwafa of breaching the contract terms and lacking accountability.

This is the third time Bralirwa is becoming the title sponsor of the Rwandan top division league, having previously done so in 2004 and, from 2009 and 2012.