Kenya: Chebukati Demands Echesa's Arrest for Slapping an Election Official in Matungu

4 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday called upon authorities to apprehend former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa for slapping an election official in Matungu.

The Commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati condemned the incident, saying there are better ways to resolve issues rather than engaging in physical confrontations.

Chebukati was speaking when he visited Hells Gate ward where a by-election is ongoing, to supervise the exercise.

"It is a very unfortunate incident and IEBC is calling on the security team the ground to apprehend the gentleman, because the staff are rendering a very important duty to the country and if he has any complain he should complain to the commission and not take law on his hands," he said.

The former CS was captured on video slapping an IEBC official at Bulonga polling station in Matungu, after he accused the official named Peter Okura of barring a United Democtratic Alliance (UDA) agent to observe the voting process.

The front-runners in the Matungu by-election are Alex Lanya (UDA), David Were (ODM) and Peter Nabulindo (ANC).

Echesa is supporting the UDA candidate, a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto's Hustler Nation movement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.