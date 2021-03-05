Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Reported at 8.4% With 6,291 Samples Tested

4 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health reported a 8.4 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday after 528 of the 6,291 screened samples tested positive for the virus.

The cumulative cases reported in the country since March 14, 2020 stood at 107,329, 1,870 of which had resulted in deaths with four fatalities reported on Thursday.

The country's positivy rate has averaged 7 per cent over the past week, nearly double the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through an emailed statement, noted that Nairobi had recorded the highest number of cases at 363 followed by Kiambu and Mombasa which had 41 and 17 cases respectively.

Nakuru reported 16 cases while Machakos and Busia had 13 cases each. Uasin Gishu registered 12, Kajiado (8), Nyandarua (8), Kisumu (7) and Kilifi (5).

Kagwe said 435 COVID-19 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,583 are under home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 185 patients who recovered withing 24 hours lapsing on Thursday, 102 were discharged from various hospitals while another 83 were under home-based isolation and care.

Sixty-five patients are under Intensive Care Unit including 24 who are on ventilatory support, 34 on supplemental oxygen and 7 who are under observation.

Another 16 patients who were in the general wards were aslo on supplementary oxygen.

Kenya received the first batch of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday night, with priority placed on healthcare workers among other frontline workers including teachers and police officers.

The plane carrying the 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before midnight.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday flagged off the countrywide distribution of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines.

Speaking at the country's vaccine central storage facility in Kitengela, Kajiado county, he urged Kenyans to adhere COVID-19 containment measures even with the anticipated arrival of more vaccines in April.

"I urge all Kenyans not to drop the guard, lets us not think that since the vaccines have arrived, life will resume normally, we have to continue protecting ourselves by adhering to the measures stipulated by the Ministry of health," the President said.

President Kenyatta said the government expects another batch by April which will cater for more people.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.