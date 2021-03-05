Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Reported at 8.4% With 6,291 Samples Tested

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health reported a 8.4 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday after 528 of the 6,291 screened samples tested positive for the virus.

The cumulative cases reported in the country since March 14, 2020 stood at 107,329, 1,870 of which had resulted in deaths with four fatalities reported on Thursday.

The country's positivy rate has averaged 7 per cent over the past week, nearly double the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through an emailed statement, noted that Nairobi had recorded the highest number of cases at 363 followed by Kiambu and Mombasa which had 41 and 17 cases respectively.

Nakuru reported 16 cases while Machakos and Busia had 13 cases each. Uasin Gishu registered 12, Kajiado (8), Nyandarua (8), Kisumu (7) and Kilifi (5).

Kagwe said 435 COVID-19 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,583 are under home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 185 patients who recovered withing 24 hours lapsing on Thursday, 102 were discharged from various hospitals while another 83 were under home-based isolation and care.

Sixty-five patients are under Intensive Care Unit including 24 who are on ventilatory support, 34 on supplemental oxygen and 7 who are under observation.

Another 16 patients who were in the general wards were aslo on supplementary oxygen.

Kenya received the first batch of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday night, with priority placed on healthcare workers among other frontline workers including teachers and police officers.

The plane carrying the 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before midnight.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday flagged off the countrywide distribution of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines.

Speaking at the country's vaccine central storage facility in Kitengela, Kajiado county, he urged Kenyans to adhere COVID-19 containment measures even with the anticipated arrival of more vaccines in April.

"I urge all Kenyans not to drop the guard, lets us not think that since the vaccines have arrived, life will resume normally, we have to continue protecting ourselves by adhering to the measures stipulated by the Ministry of health," the President said.

President Kenyatta said the government expects another batch by April which will cater for more people.