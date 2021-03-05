Kenyan Sprint Sensation Ferdinand Omanyala Lands Bumper Odibets Support

Nairobi — Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has received a massive boost in his bid to step up his training ahead of forthcoming competitions after landing a Sh500,000 financial support from betting firm Odibets.

The University student, regarded as Kenya's fastest man over 100m has found it tough scaling up his training due to lack of adequate funding.

He was sensational during the opening leg of the Athletics Kenya Relay series in January, clocking what would have been a national record of 10.11 seconds in the 100m, but it could not be ratified as an official record as it was deemed to have been wind-assisted.

And as he prepares to have another proper assault at the 10.14 record held by Mark Otieno, Omanyala was grateful for the support that came in right in the nick of time.

"I intend to compete abroad. It's time to go international now. The performance is a result of the good preseason I had with the Kenya Sevens rugby team in November and December last year. It's a shame my time won't be ratified as a national record but God's time is the best. It will come gradually," said the athlete.

Odibets expressed their delight at partnering with the sprinter and offering assistance to his training, saying the move goes hand in hand with their drive to support grassroot talent and give an opportunity for upcoming sportsmen to bloom.

"Omanyala's effort shows that there is talent at the grassroots level and that we can have the next Usain Bolt coming from our community," said Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Odibets General manager, Dedan Mungai, noted that the move was in line with the betting firms' vision of growing untapped talent from the grassroots to the national and finally the international level.

"Through this move, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grassroots athletes have and they should know that all hope is not lost despite the setbacks they may get on their way up," said Mungai.