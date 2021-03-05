Malawi Sunbird Waterfront Hotel Opens May - 42-Roomed New Beach Resort

5 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

As part of boosting its services in the tourism industry, Malawi's leading hotel chain, Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is geared to open its new premier beach resort in the lakeshore side of Salima District in May.

Named Sunbird Waterfront, a 42-room new beach resort is located adjacent to Sunbird Livingstonia Beach and has all rooms facing the lake.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed Sunbird Tourism plc chief executive officer Yusuf Olela said the investment in the property was necessitated by both local and international market demand for leisure product that will offer an unrivaled luxury experience for every customer on the shores of Lake Malawi.

"We are excited to soon be opening this magnificent resort as part of our expansion plan and bringing to our most discerning guest a taste of luxury and splendor for both business and leisure travellers.

"Our strategic focus on product development is to continuously ensure that we position Sunbird as a preferred destination for international and domestic travellers, and constantly ensure that they are indeed getting value for money," he said.

Olela said the Sunbird Waterfront hotel is composed of 10 suites, 4 family rooms, 2 accessible rooms, and 26 deluxe rooms and that all the rooms are fitted with modern amenities and facilities, redefining luxury and fitting international standards.

Further, Olela said fashionably, all the rooms of the resort are facing the lake so as to give customers the best view of the lake every time they spend at facility.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi's leading hotel chain with eight properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Apart from that, Sunbird also owns two popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Nkopola and Sunbird Livingstonia, an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe and a Beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche.

Tourism contributes about seven percent to the country's gross domestic product and accounts for six percent of the country's total employment, according to the National Statistical Office.

Meanwhile, government through the Malawi2063 has also indicated that it intends to adopt an integrated approach to tourism service provision.

