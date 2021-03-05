Malawi: Castel Malawi Donates Towards Covid-19 Fight - Sanitizer, Face Masks

Castel Malawi has donated 8,000 litres of sanitizer and 23,000 disposable masks to 20 selected health centres across the country aimed to reinforce basic preventative measures against the disease.

Speaking on Thursday during a ceremonial handover ceremony to the Ministry of Health in Lilongwe, Human Resource Director for Castel Malawi, Naomi Nyirenda said this comes as a response to governments' call for the corporate world to aid in the fight against the disease.

"As Castel Malawi, we have been affected in different ways as some of our colleagues have been affected by the disease. But we looked at the plea from government for help and we felt we should respond by making this donation.

"We worked with District Health Officers to establish areas that have been worse hit and need urgent help and we came up with these 20 health centres which includes Ndirande, Lumbadzi, Kaluluma, Ekwendeni and Katuli. These will reach out to around 1.7 million people," she said.

The sanitizer has been manufactured by Castel Malawi Limited and the company has invested around K 20 million for procurement of the masks, production of the sanitizer and distribution, to which Nyirenda said the company, would itself distribute the items to the health centres.

She said the company would in its next phase target schools with similar interventions and promised government of continued support from Castel Malawi during this pandemic.

Principal Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Health, Beston Chisamire said this was a welcome development as the items would go a long way in keeping people surrounding the health facilities, including the health workers, safe.

He as such said government would make sure the resources reach the intended beneficiaries.

"We have set mechanisms that have been in use for some time now to ensure every donation, we receive is put to its intended purpose. Let me, urge these health centres to be responsible in utilizing this donation. This call extends to everyone involved in handling Covid-19 related donations," Chisamire said.

He called upon other companies to emulate what Castel Malawi has done and help government in fighting the pandemic

The Principal Secretary has asked Malawians to welcome the Covid-19 vaccine as the first batch arrives in the country on Friday saying this would lessen the burden that the disease has brought into the country.