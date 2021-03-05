Malawi: Govt Warns Tum Over U-Turn On Calling Off Teachers Strike

5 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government has issued a stern warning to Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) against going back on agreement to end the two week teachers strike which has crippled education in public schools.

Ministry of Education principal secretary responsible for administration Kiswell Dakamau said TUM cannot withdraw its Thursday endorsement calling off the teachers' nationwide strike.

Dakamau said that the meetings, which informed the agreement, were done in an honest and transparent manner.

He has since described any TUM plan to depart from the agreement as mere internal politics.

TUM has made a sudden U-turn and now remains defiant that the nationwide teachers' strike is still on until government addresses their COVID-19 risk allowance concerns.

Ironically, a communique jointly signed by TUM President Willy Malimba and Dakamau said the two sides had agreed to end the strike.

But Malimba's latest statement has given government conditions for resumption of work including provision of a minimum of K35 000 risk allowance monthly for every six months subject to review.

