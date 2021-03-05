Nigeria: Youth Leaders, CSO Laud Emefiele's Support to Local Oil Refinery

5 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Youth leaders from various ethnic groups across the country and the African centre for Human Rights and Justice have hailed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for his outstanding support to the private sector to drive the economy.

This was contained in a joint communiqué issued at the end of 2-day roundtable on the economic challenges and the role of the youth in leading a viable Nigeria, signed by Chinwendu Nduka Edede.

The groups applauded Emefiele particularly for his support to the Dangote Refinery, which they said will have capacity to take care of Nigeria's domestic petroleum needs.

The statement reads, "The refinery has a Petrochemical Complex as well as a Fertilizer Company. These will provide raw materials for plastics industries and fertilizer for the farms to increase yield. The effort is a game changing economic move that will revolutionize the Nigerian economy and strengthen the Naira as the country will save so much Forex trading with the refinery in our local currency."

"Nigerians will be positively overwhelmed with the emerging gains of CBN support to the agricultural sector, small scale businesses and the manufacturing sector. We call on all businessmen and farmers who have accessed the various supports of the CBN to always endeavour to work hard to reward the kind gesture."

