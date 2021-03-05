South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,517,666 Cases of Covid-19

4 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 517 666.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, 96 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 5, Free State 25, Gauteng 27, Kwa-Zulu Natal 17, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 2, North West 0, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 18. This brings the total to 50 462 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 436 010, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 92 029 as of 6.30 pm 4 March 2021.

