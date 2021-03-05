South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Coronavirus Covid-19 Update For 4 March

4 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of 1pm on 4 March, the Western Cape has 3254 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 275 878 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 261 384 recoveries. A total of 15 295 vaccines had been administered by 5pm on 3 March.

The Western Cape has recorded 18 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 11 240. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time. Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

