South Africa: SA Records 1,406 New Covid-19 Cases, 96 Deaths

South Africa now has 1 517 666 confirmed COVID-19 cases after the first case was reported in the country, one year ago.

At least 1 406 were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Thursday.

"Regrettably, 96 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

According to the Minister, Gauteng recorded the highest number of fatalities in the last 24 hours after 27 patients succumbed to the infectious disease.

The province is followed by 25 deaths in Free State, 18 in the Western Cape, 17 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Eastern Cape, two in Mpumalanga and one each in Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

The latest figures push the death toll to 50 462 since the outbreak.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize added.

In addition, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated is 92 029 as of 6:30pm on Thursday.

The Minister also announced that 1 436 010 people beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 94.6%, while the country has 30 799 active cases.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 178 323 with 30 799 new tests recorded since the last report."

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 114 853 685 confirmed global COVID-19 cases, including 2 554 694 deaths, to date.

Meanwhile, 248 987 115 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide as of today.