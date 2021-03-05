South Africa: National Treasury On the Amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act and Public Comments

press release

Amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act to encourage investment in infrastructure: request for public comment deadline

The National Treasury on Friday published draft amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act ("amendments to Regulation 28") for public comment on its website.

Due to technical problems currently being experienced by the Government Printing Works, publication of the Gazette was delayed until 1 March 2021 and backdated 12 February 2021. As a result of this delay, comments on the amendments to Regulation 28 will be accepted until 29 March 2021, as indicated in the media statement that was published on 26 February 2021.

Comments are requested with regards to appropriateness of the proposed amendments and the limits in addressing investment in infrastructure. Comments may be sent to Basil Maseko at retirement.reform@treasury.gov.za.

Further details on this report can be accessed on the National Treasury's website: www.treasury.gov.za.