South Africa: Missing Sikelelo Roy, 15, from Joza Grahamstown Sought

press release

A missing person enquiry is being investigated following the disappearance of 15-year-old Sikelelo Royi. She was last seen on 28 February 2021 at 19:20 by her mother. She was on her way to Peddie to see a "prophet".

Several attempts to contact the "prophet" and a "Ms Siphokazi" were unsuccessful.

The family became concerned when she did not return home. On 02 March 2021, she contacted a family member stating that she does not know where she is. All she can remember is that she was on her way to King Williams Town.

Acting District Commissioner for the Sarah Baartman District, Brigadier John Lebok said today, "This is the second teenager who has recently gone missing and this is extremely concerning. Parents, guardians and caregivers are urged to ensure that children are left in the company of responsible adults when they are not present and report them missing as soon as possible. There is no waiting period to report a person missing," he added.

The SAPS are appealing to any person with information on her whereabouts to contact Sergeant Nontshokweni of the Grahamstown Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual offence unit on 071 362 4757 or SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10 111 or MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone. All shared information will be treated with strictest confidence.