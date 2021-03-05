South Africa: Provincial Drug Unit Continues to Put Drug Dealers Behind Bars

5 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Since yesterday morning until the afternoon, the police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit acted on intelligence about a suspect who is operating a drug lab on Anton Lembede Street.

The team proceeded to the building and a sting operation was conducted where drugs were being packaged, destined for dealers in the Durban area. Police officers pounced on the suspect who was in a flat. Upon searching the flat, police discovered a large amount of clear sealed straws containing heroin powder, green plastic loop containing heroin, large amount of loose heroin powder, plastic cut packaging material, sealer machine and other items.

Further investigation was conducted at another flat where two safes were found containing cash and heroin. The safe contained a digital scale, 495 green plastic loops of heroin as well as heroin. Cash of R65 673-00 was also seized by police. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R400 000-00. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs. He is appearing before the Durban Magistrates Court today.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya is pleased with the recent recoveries and the number of arrests on drug related cases made by the Provincial Drug and Firearms.

