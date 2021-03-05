South Africa: Man Critical Following Robbery

5 March 2021
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Newclare — A 45-year-old man was critically injured last night following a robbery at the Price and Fuel road intersection in Newclare.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 23h50 to find the man lying on the side of the road.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained two gunshot wounds leaving him in a critical condition.

The man was treated and provided advanced life support before being transported to a provincial hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

