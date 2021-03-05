South Africa: Media Statement - Justice and Correctional Services Committee Shortlists Candidates for SAHRC

5 March 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has shortlisted 10 candidates to fill two full-time posititions to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said the candidates will be interviewed next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The committee initially received 59 applications or nominations for the vacancies. The shortlisted candidates are:

1. Jonas Ben Sibanyoni

2. Mohamed Shafie Ameermia

3. Eslpeth Nomahlubi Berlinda Khwinana

4. Fatima Ismail Chohan

5. Ferrial Ismail Adam

6. Leonardus Kolbe Joubert

7. Moss Ntlha

8. Nomfundo Ntloko-Gobodo

9. Philile Ntuli

10. Vidhu Vedalankar

Mr Magwanishe said the nominee/applicant must be a South African citizen and a fit and proper person to the hold office of commissioner, as stipulated in section 193(1) of the Constitution. The person must have a record of commitment to promoting and respecting human rights, have applicable knowledge or experience on matters connected with the objects of the Commission, and comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, in particular the SAHRC Act, 2013.

Mr Magwanishe said the committee called for nominations or applications in November last year to fill the two vacancies. The vacancies arose after the death of the deputy chairperson of the Commission, Ms Priscilla Jana, and the end of term of Adv Mohamed Shafie Ameermia.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Biden Snubs Buhari in First Calls to African Leaders
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.