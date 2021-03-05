South Africa: Media Statement - Justice and Correctional Services Committee Shortlists Candidates for SAHRC

document

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has shortlisted 10 candidates to fill two full-time posititions to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said the candidates will be interviewed next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The committee initially received 59 applications or nominations for the vacancies. The shortlisted candidates are:

1. Jonas Ben Sibanyoni

2. Mohamed Shafie Ameermia

3. Eslpeth Nomahlubi Berlinda Khwinana

4. Fatima Ismail Chohan

5. Ferrial Ismail Adam

6. Leonardus Kolbe Joubert

7. Moss Ntlha

8. Nomfundo Ntloko-Gobodo

9. Philile Ntuli

10. Vidhu Vedalankar

Mr Magwanishe said the nominee/applicant must be a South African citizen and a fit and proper person to the hold office of commissioner, as stipulated in section 193(1) of the Constitution. The person must have a record of commitment to promoting and respecting human rights, have applicable knowledge or experience on matters connected with the objects of the Commission, and comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, in particular the SAHRC Act, 2013.

Mr Magwanishe said the committee called for nominations or applications in November last year to fill the two vacancies. The vacancies arose after the death of the deputy chairperson of the Commission, Ms Priscilla Jana, and the end of term of Adv Mohamed Shafie Ameermia.