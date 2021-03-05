South Africa: Mfuleni Police Arrest Suspects for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition

5 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police members attached to the Mfuleni police station, Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Prevention Unit arrested several suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

On Thursday morning, 04 March 2021 at around 11:00, members of the Crime Prevention Unit received information from a member of the community about a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The members immediately responded to the information and went to a wendy house situated in Springerskul Street, Wesbank and found a 34-year-old male in possession of a revolver. The suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

In an unrelated matter, on the same day, members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 31-year-old male found to be in possession of a homemade firearm (zip-gun) and two x R1 rifle rounds in Parson Street, Wesbank. This suspect was also charged for Extortion.

In another incident, on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 at about 09:00, the members also arrested a 26-year-old male in possession of an imitation firearm in Reindeer Street, Wesbank. They were patrolling the Wesbank streets in response to robbery complaints, when they noticed the suspicious looking person and upon searching him, they found the imitation firearm.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.