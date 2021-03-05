South Africa: Mfuleni Police Arrest Suspects for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition

press release

Police members attached to the Mfuleni police station, Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Prevention Unit arrested several suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

On Thursday morning, 04 March 2021 at around 11:00, members of the Crime Prevention Unit received information from a member of the community about a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The members immediately responded to the information and went to a wendy house situated in Springerskul Street, Wesbank and found a 34-year-old male in possession of a revolver. The suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

In an unrelated matter, on the same day, members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 31-year-old male found to be in possession of a homemade firearm (zip-gun) and two x R1 rifle rounds in Parson Street, Wesbank. This suspect was also charged for Extortion.

In another incident, on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 at about 09:00, the members also arrested a 26-year-old male in possession of an imitation firearm in Reindeer Street, Wesbank. They were patrolling the Wesbank streets in response to robbery complaints, when they noticed the suspicious looking person and upon searching him, they found the imitation firearm.