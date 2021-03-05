South Africa: Media Statement - Ad Hoc Committee On Section 25 to Open for Oral Submissions and Seek New Deadline

document

The Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution, which will allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, today resolved to allow for oral presentations from those who have indicated in their written submissions a wish to do so.

Committee Chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said in order for the committee to make this possible, it will have to approach Parliament for an extension to the deadline. The committee will now seek a new deadline of 31 May 2021 to finalise its work. The committee will further request that it be allowed to continue with its work during the upcoming parliamentary recess period. The committee was expected to adopt the Bill on the constitutional amendments by 19 March 2021.

"It is import to note that we will not be calling for new submissions or public hearings. The committee will be receiving oral presentations only from those submitters who had indicated within the deadline in their written submissions that they wish to do so. I wish to emphasise that we are not reopening the entire process of public participation," said Dr Motshekga.

The committee will now adjust its programme in order to make provision for the oral presentations, as well as make a list of those organisations or individuals who expressed the desire to elaborate further on their written submissions.