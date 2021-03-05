South Africa: Media Statement - Ad Hoc Committee On Section 25 to Open for Oral Submissions and Seek New Deadline

5 March 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation Amending Section 25 of the Constitution, which will allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, today resolved to allow for oral presentations from those who have indicated in their written submissions a wish to do so.

Committee Chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said in order for the committee to make this possible, it will have to approach Parliament for an extension to the deadline. The committee will now seek a new deadline of 31 May 2021 to finalise its work. The committee will further request that it be allowed to continue with its work during the upcoming parliamentary recess period. The committee was expected to adopt the Bill on the constitutional amendments by 19 March 2021.

"It is import to note that we will not be calling for new submissions or public hearings. The committee will be receiving oral presentations only from those submitters who had indicated within the deadline in their written submissions that they wish to do so. I wish to emphasise that we are not reopening the entire process of public participation," said Dr Motshekga.

The committee will now adjust its programme in order to make provision for the oral presentations, as well as make a list of those organisations or individuals who expressed the desire to elaborate further on their written submissions.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.