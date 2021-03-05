South Africa: Meet South Africa's Koeksister Family - Arno and the Arpins

5 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Louzel Lombard Steyn

For Arno Arpin, making koeksisters is all in a day's work; selling their family-recipe koeksisters at the traffic lights in Cape Town's Northern Suburbs.

He's been catcalled by lustful ladies in fast cars for having the sexiest legs on the streets. He's been scammed and mocked and robbed. He's as steadfast in the sweltering Cape Town summer as he is in the Mother City's weeklong winter downpours. For Arno Arpin, it's all in a day's work; selling their family-recipe koeksisters at the traffic lights on the corner of Nathan Mallach and Giel Basson - a duty he's been doing diligently for almost three decades.

Arno Arpin and his family have a no-nonsense policy when it comes to koeksisters. Together, they have mastered the threshold to where these golden braids must be fried to ensure ultimate crispiness - 12 minutes, exactly. He has perfected the density of the syrup in which the hot braided morsels are dunked. But more than that, Arno Arpin and his family have conquered consistency. They have been doing this for 29 years... and counting.

"Dedication. That's the secret," Arno says. "I am dedicated to creating the best koeksisters, every time. I have been for 29 years....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.