South Africa: Single-Owner Designer Book and Art Collection On Sale At Strauss & Co

Strauss & Co's Property of a Johannesburg Book Designer sale, which runs from 1 to 8 March, is unprecedented in the premier auction house's history. Featuring an eclectic array of paintings, prints, sculpture and furniture, and more than 100 rare and exciting art, design, photography and architecture books, the lots on sale come from the collection of an international, award-winning specialist designer active in the UK, South Africa and Southeast Asia over the last 35 years.

The covetable books, mostly grouped into bulk lots of up to 20, at rock-bottom estimates, are a dazzling collection that will appeal to art and book lovers alike. What other opportunity will there ever be to acquire a single lot of 8 collectable books on the work of iconic South African photographer David Goldblatt? or 11 books on British abstract modernist sculptor Sir Anthony Caro? or 9 seminal books of South African art market luminary William Kentridge? A few uncommon collectibles, such as Hockney's Alphabet (David Hockney and Stephen Spender, Faber & Faber, 1991) and Battiss 75 (Murray Schoonraad and Pieter Duminy, D & S, 1981) are going on sale as stand-alone items, and a unique lot of 11 South African art books, signed...