South Africa: Members of Hawks Assist Elderly Man in Need

5 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
A 70-year-old member of the public was travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg when he had an accident near Strydenburg in the Karoo. In the process, two Hawk's members who were en-route to De Aar stopped and assisted the gentleman.

He then drafted a letter to the Provincial Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Kholekile Galawe, thanking him for what his members did.

On his commendation letter he says "It often takes a crisis to reveal the best in people and, it is with this in mind that I write to you to congratulate you on two of your remarkable staff members".

He continued saying "They arrived on the scene, it was as if two Hawks had swooped down like Angels from Heaven. In that moment of crisis, I was ably supported by two remarkable men, intelligent, considerate, and clearly skilled at managing a crisis".

Although the vehicle was written off during the accident the driver whose name is withheld by the Hawks did not sustained any injuries and received support from the Hawks members even after the accident.

The Provincial Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Kholekile Galawe, relayed the message to the members as well as his pride in having members of their calibre in his command.

