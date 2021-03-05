South Africa: North West Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Life Sentence

5 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down to Irvan Khashone (49) by the Taung Regional Court on Thursday, 4 March 2021.

His arrest emanated after Khashone was accused of murdering his 38-year-old wife, Keromang Irene Khashone, in Motsweding Village, near Taung, in May 2016. The suspect found the deceased sleeping in an outside room, an argument ensued between the couple and the accused shot her. She died instantly.

Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Boingotlo Cynthia Tokwe of Taung Detectives, for a sterling job, which ensured that the murderer was given a hefty sentence. He further cautioned that conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.