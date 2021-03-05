South Africa: North West Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Life Sentence

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down to Irvan Khashone (49) by the Taung Regional Court on Thursday, 4 March 2021.

His arrest emanated after Khashone was accused of murdering his 38-year-old wife, Keromang Irene Khashone, in Motsweding Village, near Taung, in May 2016. The suspect found the deceased sleeping in an outside room, an argument ensued between the couple and the accused shot her. She died instantly.

Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Boingotlo Cynthia Tokwe of Taung Detectives, for a sterling job, which ensured that the murderer was given a hefty sentence. He further cautioned that conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner.