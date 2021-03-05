South Africa: Police Ministry Encouraged About Another Breakthrough in the Kraaifontein Police Double Murder Case

press release

Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele has reiterated his call for harsher punishment to be meted on those who attack and kill police officers. This, as Western Cape police arrested suspects, who investigators believe, will bring them closer to solving the murder cases of two Kraaifontein police officers.

Sergeant Mdoko and Constable Breakfast were ambushed shot and killed while patrolling in Bloekombos, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Their service firearms were also stolen. A 32-year-old man has appeared in court for the murders and remains behind bars until his next court appearance.

On Thursday night, an intelligence-led police operation resulted in the arrest of nine suspects for the possession of unlicensed firearms in Khayelitsha.

Two of the firearms found have been positively identified to belong to the slain police members.

Minister Cele has lauded the work of all the units involved in the latest developments.

"This breakthrough as a result of combined efforts of DPCI together with Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad and the Tactical Response teams is paying off and I am encouraged that the SAPS in the province has taken up the call to find the police killers dead or alive."

Cele believes the crackdown of these suspects also means fewer illegal firearms are on the streets of Cape Town, which are in many cases, used to commit violent crimes.

A total of seven police officers have been killed in the past 15 days.

Minister Cele is urging communities to continue to work with the police and provide information that can assist investigations and ensure that those who commit crimes against community members and the police, face the full strength of the law."