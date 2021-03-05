South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Marijuana in Cradock

5 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On the 04 March 2021 at about 14:00, two 25-year-old suspects were arrested just outside of Cradock on route to Port Elizabeth, N10 National road when found in possession of 18kg of marijuana.

This followed after two members of the Cradock K9 members saw a suspicious looking Nissan Hard Body LDV vehicle driving in the direction of Port Elizabeth without number plates. On further investigation the vehicle was stopped and searched and the founding was made.

The two accused will appear before the Cradock Magistrates Court on 05 March 2021, on charges relating to Possession of Marijuana.

