South Africa: Temba Bavuma Leads Proteas Into New Era

5 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas' white-ball team for the next two years, making him the first black African player to captain South Africa's national cricket team.

Temba Bavuma has spent his career breaking new ground. He was the first black African specialist batsman selected for South Africa. He was the first black batsman from South Africa to score a Test century and now he's the first black captain of the Proteas.

The doubt, the adversity, the slumps and the successes have moulded Bavuma over the past decade to the point where Cricket South Africa's (CSA) hierarchy realised he was ready for the captaincy role.

At a time elite sport is calling out for diversity, Bavuma's appointment is fully deserved, but happily also a positive image. Could it have the same impact as Siya Kolisi's elevation to Bok skipper, which inspired the Boks to Rugby World Cup 2019 glory?

Bavuma is part of a dual leadership future for the Proteas. Opening batsman Dean Elgar was named Test skipper for the next two years, with Bavuma his vice-captain, in the longer format of the game.

Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the 2021 and 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cups as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.