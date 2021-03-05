South Africa: Temba Bavuma Leads Proteas Into New Era

analysis

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas' white-ball team for the next two years, making him the first black African player to captain South Africa's national cricket team.

Temba Bavuma has spent his career breaking new ground. He was the first black African specialist batsman selected for South Africa. He was the first black batsman from South Africa to score a Test century and now he's the first black captain of the Proteas.

The doubt, the adversity, the slumps and the successes have moulded Bavuma over the past decade to the point where Cricket South Africa's (CSA) hierarchy realised he was ready for the captaincy role.

At a time elite sport is calling out for diversity, Bavuma's appointment is fully deserved, but happily also a positive image. Could it have the same impact as Siya Kolisi's elevation to Bok skipper, which inspired the Boks to Rugby World Cup 2019 glory?

Bavuma is part of a dual leadership future for the Proteas. Opening batsman Dean Elgar was named Test skipper for the next two years, with Bavuma his vice-captain, in the longer format of the game.

Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the 2021 and 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cups as...