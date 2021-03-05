South Africa: Now Is the Right Time for the Proteas Women Team to Bloom On Indian Soil, Says Coach Moreeng

analysis

Fresh from hosting Pakistan, South Africa are in India for another challenging series which will test their mental strength, competitiveness and fighting spirit.

Proteas women head coach Hilton Moreeng is confident his side can put on a great performance, and possibly earn their first series triumph on Indian soil.

The Proteas are fresh from comprehensive and morale-boosting series victories over Pakistan. They beat a visiting Pakistan side 3-0 in a one-day international (ODI) series, before seeing them off 2-1 in the T20s in February.

Moreeng hopes they can carry that momentum into the series, with India, ranked second in the world, having last played a competitive match in the T20 Women's World Cup final a year ago.

"We have a head start as we have [played] a series ahead of them. So, we hope that will count in our favour, and we'll see how the series unfolds," the coach said.

The Proteas, without two influential players in Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon through injury, will play five ODIs and three T20s.

They last visited the cricketing powerhouse in 2019, where they were thoroughly outclassed. They lost the ODI series 3-0 and fell 3-1 on the T20 leg.

Moreeng was...