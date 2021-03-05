South Africa: Now Is the Right Time for the Proteas Women Team to Bloom On Indian Soil, Says Coach Moreeng

5 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Fresh from hosting Pakistan, South Africa are in India for another challenging series which will test their mental strength, competitiveness and fighting spirit.

Proteas women head coach Hilton Moreeng is confident his side can put on a great performance, and possibly earn their first series triumph on Indian soil.

The Proteas are fresh from comprehensive and morale-boosting series victories over Pakistan. They beat a visiting Pakistan side 3-0 in a one-day international (ODI) series, before seeing them off 2-1 in the T20s in February.

Moreeng hopes they can carry that momentum into the series, with India, ranked second in the world, having last played a competitive match in the T20 Women's World Cup final a year ago.

"We have a head start as we have [played] a series ahead of them. So, we hope that will count in our favour, and we'll see how the series unfolds," the coach said.

The Proteas, without two influential players in Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon through injury, will play five ODIs and three T20s.

They last visited the cricketing powerhouse in 2019, where they were thoroughly outclassed. They lost the ODI series 3-0 and fell 3-1 on the T20 leg.

Moreeng was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.