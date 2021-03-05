Mozambique: Covid-19 - Six More Deaths and 775 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday announced a further six deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 775 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were all Mozambican men, aged between 43 and 95. Three of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, one in Maputo province, one in Inhambane and one in Nampula.

This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 674. 528 of the deaths (78.3 per cent) occurred in Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 433,264 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,396 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 2,285 were from Maputo city, 716 from Zambezia, 361 from Sofala, 344 from Maputo province, 313 from Nampula, 102 from Tete, 93 from Gaza, 91 from Inhambane, 65 from Manica, and 26 from Cabo Delgado. No tests were reported from Niassa.

3,621 of the tests gave negative results and 775 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the largest number of new cases in a single day since 18 February. Looked at in percentage terms, however, the figure is not particularly alarming. The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) on Thursday was 17.6 per cent - this compares with 21.5 per cent on Wednesday, 17.7 per cent on Tuesday and 16.6 per cent on Monday.

Of the new cases diagnosed on Thursday, 754 are Mozambicans, 16 are foreigners (but, as usual, the Ministry release did not give their nationalities), and in five cases, their nationalities have not yet been confirmed. 388 are men or boys and 387 are women or girls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

53 are children under the age of 15 and 51 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for 19 cases. Over half the new cases were from the far south - 431 from Maputo city and 72 from Maputo province. Thus between them Maputo city and province accounted for 64.9 per cent of the cases reported on Thursday. There were also 129 cases from Zambezia, 88 from Sofala, 18 from Inhambane, 15 from Nampula, eight from Tete, eight from Gaza, three from Cabo Delgado, and three from Manica.

In the same 24 hour period, 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (13 in Maputo and one in Sofala), but 17 new cases were admitted (14 in Maputo and three in Nampula).

As of Thursday, 181 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 184 on Wednesday). The great majority of these patients - 134 (74 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Matola, ten in Zambezia, ten in Nampula, six in Sofala, three in Niassa, three in Tete, one in Cabo Delgado, and one in Inhambane. There were no patients in the Covid-19 isolation facilities in Gaza or Manica.

After two days in which well over 1,000 people had made a full recovery from Covid-10, on Thursday the number of recoveries reported dropped to 280 (135 in Sofala, 105 in Inhambane and 40 in Zambezia). As of Thursday, 44,276 people had recovered from the disease, which is 72.4 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is now 16,210 (up from 15,721 on Wednesday). The geographical distribution of the active cases is as follows: Maputo city, 10,720 (66.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,105; Sofala, 1,082; Cabo Delgado, 578; Zambezia, 441; Inhambane, 366; Nampula, 324; Niassa, 260; Tete, 241; Gaza, 47; and Manica, 46.