Malawians-in-Ireland Covid-19 Taskforce Donates to Mzimba Hospital

5 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

A team of well-wishing Malawians living in Ireland have, through a Covid-19 taskforce, has donated medical supplies plus various other food and non-food items worth K1 372 000to Mzimba District Hospital (MDH) as part of their contribution towards combating the pandemic in the country.

The taskforce's chairperson, Henry Mkumbira, told Nyasa Times in an interview that they decided to respond to the pandemic in Malawi with an understanding that much as they lived abroad Malawi was still home and very dear to them.

He said the choice to channel their donation to Mzimba was based on the fact that it is the biggest district in the northern region.

"We also did a bit of research and found that most people and organisations are donating in the southern and central regions. We decided to do a little switch and looked at Mzimba District Hospital as the best choice for our donation," said Mkumbira.

Among others, the taskforce handed over 1000 hand sanitizer bottles, 170 buckets with taps, 360 pieces of soap and 120 packets of milk.

Speaking on behalf of the district health officer (DEHO), Emily Mvula, said the donation had come at the right time.

"We are very grateful to our brothers and sisters living in Ireland for this plausible and timely initiative. We hope that this gesture will remind others who are living abroad to consider helping back home," said Mvula.

