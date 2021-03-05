Congo-Kinshasa: Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

@VP
'I spoke with President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo about good governance and reforms, COVID-19, Ebola, trade, girls’ education, the environment, and economic opportunity.' - Vice President Kamala Harris (right) with her Africa policy adviser, Jessica Davis Ba.
26 February 2021
The White House (Washington, DC)
document

Washington, DC — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Vice President congratulated President Tshisekedi on assuming the African Union Chairmanship. They discussed COVID-19, the recent Ebola outbreaks, and economic opportunity.

They committed to work together to strengthen health security, increase regional trade and investment, promote human rights and good governance, and to address the challenges of climate change. The Vice President committed to working with the DRC government to advance girls’ education and to bolster economic opportunities for all Congolese.

The Vice President emphasized the serious concern of the United States about reports of significant human rights violations and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. They agreed to collaborate to reduce conflict, support dialogue, and secure peace in eastern DRC and the region.

