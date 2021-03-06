Kenya: Echesa Arrested

5 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has been arrested in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Echesa has been on the run since he stormed Bulonga Primary School polling station in Khalaba ward and appeared to assault an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official.

The politician accused the IEBC official of throwing out United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents in the just-concluded Matungu by-election.

On Friday, Echesa was told to surrender himself before else he be treated as an armed and dangerous criminal.

According to Police Spokesperson Charles Owino, Echesa went into hiding after assaulting a presiding officer in charge of Bulonga Primary School polling station.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Echesa appears to pull the said official's mask before slapping him across the face.

Police on Thursday raided the former Sports Cabinet Secretary home at Shibale in Mumias West but did not find him.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati also called for Echesa's arrest, indicating the commission has several dispute resolution mechanisms.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer John Kirui declared Nabulindo the winner of the hotly contested by-election.

Third in the race to replace the late MP Justus Murunga was Lanya who garnered 5,513 votes.

