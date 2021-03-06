Zimbabwe: Robbers Raid Service Stations

ARMED robbers raided two service stations in Bulawayo this week and at one of them tied attendants and a security guard's hands before they started serving unsuspecting motorists for about three hours, while collecting the cash.

The robbers went away with various amounts of cash from both service stations.

In the first incident on Monday at around 1.30am, four men armed with a pistol pounced on Trek Garage in Gwabalanda and got away with more than US$15 000 and R800 after attacking the fuel attendant and security guard.

In the second case, three men armed with pistols raided Amakhosi Service Station along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road at around 11pm. Sources said two fuel attendants and a security guard at Amakhosi Service Station were confronted by the gang that demanded cash at gunpoint.

They then tied them with shoe laces before serving motorists and collecting cash for about three hours. The exact amount of money they took could not be established including the quantities of the fuel they sold.

Deputy police spokesperson for Bulawayo Assistant Nomalanga Msebele confirmed both incidents, but said they were yet to receive detailed information on the Amakhosi incident.