Zimbabwe: Mahachi in Injury Scare

Pretoria. — Midfielder Kuda Mahachi has given Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, more headaches, after he limped off the field, with an injury, yesterday.

The diminutive midfielder was withdrawn, in the 57th minute, in SuperSport United's goalless draw against TS Galaxy, in a DStv Premiership match.

He was replaced by Guily Manziba.

Mahachi was one of the players named by Loga for the final two matches of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia. For SuperSport United, this was their four match, without a win.

Kaitano Tembo's men were without Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza, due to injury, and featured Iqraam Rayners and Evans Rusike, with Galaxy calling on Sefako Matlala and Khayelihle Shozi.

Matsatsantsa carved out the first clear chance, 10 minutes in, through a header from Thatayaone Ditlhokwe following a corner-kick, but he strayed wide.

Galaxy regained momentum midway in the first half and sliced open the defence with a penetrative ball to Shozi on the far side of the area, but Williams made a superb point-blank save.

Williams denied Shozi yet again, with another excellent save from the near side of the area a little later, as the forward broke free out wide.

Matsatsantsa made a strong end to the first half after Teboho Mokoena volleyed over in the area a minute before halftime following quick combination play. Galaxy should've gone ahead ten minutes after the break through a clear opening in the area from Lindokuhle Mbatha, but he shot straight at Williams.

A rasping shot from afar by Mokoena moments later nearly granted United the lead, but goalkeeper Marlon Heugh saved before Mxolisi Macuphu hoofed over at the other end.

Galaxy were reduced to ten players inside the final ten minutes with Sphiwe Mahlangu sent packing for a poor foul on Sipho Mbule.

With full-time on the horizon, the two sides continued to battle up front therefore scoreless was the final result in Atteridgeville. -- Sports Reporter/KickOff.com.