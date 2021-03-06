Nigeria: U.S. Consulate Improves Visa Applicants' Experience

6 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Dustan Aghedo

Lagos — The United States Consulate General in Lagos has unveiled its newly expanded and renovated consular pavilion, which seeks to improve the experience that visa applicants and American citizens in Nigeria receive.

The expansion and renovation of the consular pavilion also seeks to address the new realities of the COVID-19 where it will provide a new safe space for visa applicants to socially distance while waiting for their appointment.

The United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, who disclosed this on Friday in Lagos during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said that the consulate was working hard to reschedule the visa applicants that were affected by the pandemic, stressing that the new consular pavilion will go a long way in helping to achieve that goal.

She said, "For most Nigerians and U.S. citizens in Nigeria, their main interaction with the U.S. Consulate is through our consular section. The consular customer experience is something we continuously improve on. This new pavilion is an example of that effort. From the pavilion to the interview, we want our customers to have a positive experience."

In her remarks, the consular chief, Liliane Hudspeth explained that the new consular pavilion offers visitors a larger, more comfortable covered waiting area, protection from sun, rain, and inclement weather as well as a great view of the Lagos lagoon.

According to her, the consular section has introduced a range of measures to meet the increased expectation of safety.

"We have put in place safety measures that not only protect our visa applicants but also consular staff who serve those applicants," Hudspeth added.

Also speaking, management officer William Bridgeland lauded the cooperation between the U.S. Consulate Facility Maintenance team and the local Nigerian construction contractor.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2021 Leadership.

