Nigeria: Burna Boy Teams Up With John Legend, Soundtrack 'Coming 2 America'

Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy is back with a stunning feature on his latest collaboration with American RnB singer John Legend and guitarist Nile Rodgers, to breathe life into the sound for the highly anticipated movie, 'Coming 2 America'.

The globe-trotting sequel about an African king played by Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy touring the U.S. stays true to the original story births a soundtrack that brings American and African music geniuses together.

The song which is part of the soundtrack for the recently released Hollywood blockbuster "Coming To America 2" reveals a Burna Boy who came correct with a solid verse complementing his American R&B counterpart.

The ambitious title track performed by John Legend, Nile Rodgers and Burna Boy is one of the few songs from the album soundtrack that has other Nigerian musicians.