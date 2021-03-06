Nigeria: Burna Boy Teams Up With John Legend, Soundtrack 'Coming 2 America'

6 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy is back with a stunning feature on his latest collaboration with American RnB singer John Legend and guitarist Nile Rodgers, to breathe life into the sound for the highly anticipated movie, 'Coming 2 America'.

The globe-trotting sequel about an African king played by Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy touring the U.S. stays true to the original story births a soundtrack that brings American and African music geniuses together.

The song which is part of the soundtrack for the recently released Hollywood blockbuster "Coming To America 2" reveals a Burna Boy who came correct with a solid verse complementing his American R&B counterpart.

The ambitious title track performed by John Legend, Nile Rodgers and Burna Boy is one of the few songs from the album soundtrack that has other Nigerian musicians.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Biden Snubs Buhari in First Calls to African Leaders
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.