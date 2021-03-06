Nigeria: Police Rescue 7 Kidnapped People in Osun

6 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Osun Police Command has rescued seven people kidnapped on the Ibokun-Osogbo Road on Tuesday.

A statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Osogbo by the police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated that the effort of the state Commissioner of Police and other security agencies led to the release of the kidnapped people.

"The victims were released due to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.

"The victims will soon be reunited with their families," the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, appealed to residents to collaborate with the police to get rid of all criminal elements in Osun.

He assured the public of their safety as security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen blocked Ibokun-Osogbo Road in the Obokun Local Government Area on Tuesday evening, killing one person and kidnapping an unspecified number of travellers.

